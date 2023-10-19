Waxwork of Years & Years’ Olly Alexander unveiled at Madame Tussauds

A new waxwork of Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London – check out the preview images and video below.

Announced last month, the figure pays homage to the singer-songwriter and It’s A Sin star’s collaborative performance with Elton John at the BRIT Awards 2021. It serves as the latest addition to the Culture Capital zone at the Baker Street attraction.

Alexander donated the original outfit he wore during the live duet, which was created by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed.

The black crystallised lace crop top and flare co-ord is accessorised with creeper platform shoes, drop earrings and silver chunky rings. Completing the look is a star that has been shaved into the waxwork’s red hair.

Additionally, Madame Tussauds’ artists meticulously hand-painted each of Alexander’s tattoos.

“I had the time of my life meeting my figure at Madame Tussauds London! It’s an overwhelming feeling to be immortalised in this way amongst so many incredible people,” said Alexander in a statement.

“Getting to unveil myself with my closest friends and family was truly an extraordinary experience, I’ll never forget this moment!”

it's what you've all been waiting for…@alexander_olly is officially here! see him in our brand new Culture Capital zone 🥹 pic.twitter.com/coTTm3xhMA — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) October 19, 2023

Bow Plant, Senior Performance Manager at Madame Tussauds London, added: “Working with Olly has been a dream and from the moment we met him he’s been fully invested in the process.

“We’ve really seen what he’s known for – his enthusiasm, kindness and creativity – shone through and it was important for us to capture that boundless energy and spirit in his figure.”

Vicki Yates, Alexander’s mother, commented: “There have been many ‘wow’ moments in Olly’s life but this is really special. Having a figure at Madame Tussauds London is symbolic, it means so much to Olly, it’s proof you’ve really landed.

“To me, the figure itself is breathtaking. The artists have caught his spirit, his soul. It’s so powerful, just like him.”

The waxwork of Alexander appears alongside figures of Stormzy, Princess Diana, Shakespeare, Lewis Hamilton and the newly unveiled David Attenborough in the Culture Capital area.

It’ll be available for the public to view from tomorrow (October 20).

In a previous statement, Alexander said: “I’m completely overwhelmed and honestly in shock and disbelief to think I’ve been made into a figure for the iconic Madame Tussauds London!”

Years & Years’ third and most recent studio album, ‘Night Call’, was released in January of 2022. In a four-star review, NME described the project as a “collection of well-crafted bangers, most of which are begging to be blasted out of a subwoofer as debauchery rages”.

In other waxwork news, fans have been poking fun at a new figure of Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) that has been unveiled in Paris.