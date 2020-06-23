Wayside drop new single and music video for ‘Shine (Onto Me)’

Melbourne alternative outfit Wayside have released a new single, ‘Shine (Onto me)’.

Having formed in 2017, the duo – comprised of Thomas Davenport and Josh Ehmer – dropped the single today (June 23), marking their first new material since the release of the band’s self-titled debut EP in 2017.

“This song is about someone really close to me,” said vocalist Davenport.

“[She] has lived through my worst nightmare and lost the most important thing to her / in her life, yet she’s always giving back where she can and loving in every way that she can.”

‘Shine (Onto Me)’ was produced by the band and recorded by Lachlan Mitchell (The Jezabels, The Vines) and released alongside an official music video.

Watch the video for ‘Shine (Onto Me)’ below:

Since their return to the scene, Wayside have been relatively quiet across social media, making a return to their Instagram only last month. The band have only posted updates to their Instagram of images of the band shooting the music video for ‘Shine (Onto Me)’, recording at The Parliament Studios and using only emojis in photo descriptions and comments.

NME Australia has reached out to the band’s PR for further information on any further upcoming material from Wayside.