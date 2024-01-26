We Bridge 2024 line-up: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, KISS OF LIFE, CRAVITY and more

We Bridge has announced the first slate of artists for its upcoming 2024 event, featuring the likes of MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa, KISS OF LIFE, CRAVITY and more.

We Bridge 2024 will be held from April 26 to 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It will be a two-day music festival, alongside a three-day convention.

The event has revealed the first slate of artists who will be performing this year. It includes the likes of MAMAMOO member Hwasa, Korean-American singer Jessi, Korean rappers Dynamic Duo, K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE, and boybands CRAVITY and AMPERS&ONE.

Advertisement

We Bridge 2024 will also see the return of the Grammy Museum Stage, which is set to have its own stage on the expo floor across all three days, consisting of special performances and Q&A sessions with music festival acts.

We Bridge is billed as a three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival celebrating Asian entertainment and culture. More artists will be announced in the coming days before tickets go on sale next week.

The lineup for We Bridge 2024 features:

AMPERS&ONE

CRAVITY

Dynamic Duo

Hwasa

Jessi

KISS OF LIFE

The details for We Bridge 2024 are:

Dates: April 26 to 28

Venue: Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena

Ticket Price: From SG$128 to SG$288

Ticket Sale Date: Pre-sales start on January 30 at 10am PST, public sales opening on February 1 at 10am PST via the official We Bridge website

Organisers: Infinite Prospects Entertainment with the support of MGM Resorts International

🌟WE BRIDGE 2024 – ARTIST LINEUP🌟

First Announcement AMPERS&ONE

CRAVITY

DYNAMIC DUO

HWASA

JESSI

KISS OF LIFE Get ready for a fusion of talent, beats, and unforgettable performances

like never before at WE BRIDGE 2024. 🎶 STAY TUNED FOR MORE ARTIST ANNOUNCEMENTS!… pic.twitter.com/0ClddSMCjV — We Bridge Music Festival & Expo (@WeBridgeExpo) January 26, 2024

“I’m honoured to be bringing back a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the entertainment capitals in the world where we can introduce our favourite artists and new talent to American fans,” Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment, said in a press statement.

Advertisement

“With the continued rise of Asian prominence in mainstream culture and entertainment, we are proud to bring more access to diverse global artists and brands for our community,” he added.

Michael Sticka, who is the President and CEO of the Grammy Museum, said called the event a “a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and artistic expression, which aligns with the Museum’s mission and values”.

“We look forward to our second year of collaboration and the opportunity to again showcase our renowned public programming alongside our unwavering commitment to diversity and heritage across communities and music’s many genres,” he continued.

We Bridge was first held in April 2023. It featured appearances and performances by K-pop artists such as MONSTA X, Jessi, Dreamcatcher, CIX, Kang Daniel, ENHYPEN, ONEUS, Be’O, VIVIZ and fromis_9.