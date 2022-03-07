Weeekly unveil feisty music video for new single ‘Ven Para’

Rookie K-pop girl group Weeekly have returned with a fierce new single, titled ‘Ven Para’.

In the stunning accompanying visual, the seven-member girl group take on a powerful new image as they set the world on fire. “Fire up, fire up, follow me, follow me / Come to me, chase away the shadows / Ven para aca,” they sing while performing the song’s intense choreography.

‘Ven Para’ comes seven months after the release of their fourth mini-album ‘Play Game: Holiday’, which was led by the single ‘Holiday Party’. That record had been the follow-up to their mini-album ‘We Play’, which spawned Weeekly’s viral hit single ‘After School’.

Late last month, IST Entertainment shared that Weeekly member Jiyoon would not be joining the group in their promotional activities for the new release due to symptoms of anxiety. The 20-year-old idol had previously sat out of promotions for ‘Play Game: Holiday’.

Weeekly first debuted in May 2020 with the mini-album ‘We Are’. The project, which featured the single ‘Tag Me’, peaked at number 16 on the Gaon Albums Chart and has since sold over 21,000 copies in South Korea.

In other K-pop news, girl group OH MY GIRL have announced their return with their sophomore full-length album, ‘Real Love’. The forthcoming release, due out on March 28, will be the girl group’s first domestic release in 10 months, since their eighth mini-album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, which dropped last May.