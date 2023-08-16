Weezer announce Asia Pacific tour dates this October

Weezer have announced tour dates across the Asia Pacific, set to take place this October.

Last week, the band took to social media to announce Australia tour dates, confirming shows in Melbourne and Brisbane on October 6 and October 8 respectively. These are the only confirmed Australia shows at the moment, it is currently unclear if more concerts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Going Down Under this October 🇦🇺 playing two headline shows, one in Melbourne (6/10) and another in Brisbane (8/10) with @Regurgitators 🐨 Early bird presale begins on Tuesday @ 9am AEST –> https://t.co/MZUwqgK7X6 General on sale begins Thursday @ 9am AEST pic.twitter.com/sP0aSjEkC0 — weezer (@Weezer) August 10, 2023

The Australia shows will feature Regurgitator as special guest performers. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, August 17 and can be purchased here.

Today (August 16), Singaporean concert promoter LAMC Productions has announced that Weezer will also perform in the city state, making it their only Asia stop of the tour. The Singapore concert is set to take place on October 11 at the Star Theatre.

Tickets will be priced between SGD$98 and $188, and go on sale this Friday (August 18). Tickets can be purchased here.

Weezer’s Asia Pacific Indie Rock Roadtrip tour dates are:

OCTOBER:

06 – Melbourne, Australia – John Cain Arena

08 – Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre

11 – Singapore, Singapore – The Star Theatre

Weezer most recently released four EPs throughout 2022, each titled after a season: ‘Summer’, ‘Winter’, ‘Autumn’ and ‘Spring’. All four EPs were part of a larger project, titled ‘SZNZ’ (pronounced ‘seasons’).

Following the release of the project’s final EP, ‘Winter’, frontman Rivers Cuomo admitted that he feels a sort of “postpartum depression”, not knowing where the band will head in its next era. “This always happens after we finish working on an album,” he said, noting that ‘SZNZ’ “really occupied most of my time for the last couple of years”.

The singer and guitarist continued: “It’s been an incredible joy to work on. And suddenly, now it’s over. And it’s out of my hands. And it feels premature to just jump into the next one, although I may do that. So I’m kind of in this weird in-between phase where I don’t know who I am or what I’m supposed to be doing. So, I’m sorry, I guess that isn’t as as positive as I should feel right now!”