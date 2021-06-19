Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer have teamed up for the soundtrack to new film The Space Between.

The Rachel Winter-directed film sees Grammer star as a washed-up rock star who loses his grip on reality, and in it he performs music written by the Weezer frontman.

A synopsis for the film, which also stars Paris Jackson and Jimmy Valdez, reads: “Micky Adams (Grammer), an eccentric has-been rock musician, loses his grip on reality all while his record label is looking to drop him and his newly created ‘unique’ albums.

“In hopes of breaking out of the record-label mailroom, a young Charlie Porter is tasked with traveling to the musician’s bizarre home and forcing Micky Adams out of his contract. Micky realises Charlie could be the key to an artistic break through, and the pair’s unlikely friendship grows. The odd but powerful bond helps both gain perspective from each other on the music industry, life, love…and the space between.”

The film’s soundtrack spans 11 tracks and primarily features Grammer’s songs from the movie – one of which features AWOLNATION. It also gives an insight into Cuomo’s creative process with the addition of three demo tracks.

You can listen to The Space Between soundtrack below:

Earlier this month, Weezer shared a new song called ‘Tell Me What You Want’, which takes aim at Pitchfork.

The song first surfaced as a B-side cut from Weezer’s recently released 15th album, ‘Van Weezer’, and simmers with a sharp, metal-via-surf-rock edge.

Meanwhile, Grammer finally confirmed the long-awaited Frasier revival earlier this year, which will air on Paramount+. There is no word yet on casting or release date.

Rumours of the show’s return, which originally ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004 after being created as a spin-off of Cheers, have been circulating over the past few years, and reports of a deal with Paramount first emerged in February.