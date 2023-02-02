“Weird Al” biopic finally getting Australian streaming release months after he encouraged fans to pirate it

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is finally getting an official Australian streaming release, months after “Weird Al” Yankovic himself encouraged local fans to pirate the film.

The Daniel Radcliffe-starring biopic satire will be available to stream in Australia via Paramount+ on March 2, a week before Yankovic himself returns to Australia for an intimate theatre tour.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was first released internationally in November via American streaming platform Roku, which does not operate in Australia. After fans down under asked Yankovic how they could watch the film, the parodist suggested they seek out some less than legal methods.

“Roku’s working on it,” Yankovic responded to one fan’s request on Twitter. “In the meantime there’s VPN (Very Probably No) way to watch it legally. I’m sure you have a TORRENT of other questions, but I have to move along, sorry.” When announcing the film’s upcoming arrival on Paramount+, Yankovic apologised for the long delay in it receiving an Australian release.

Roku's working on it. In the meantime there's VPN (Very Probably No) way to watch it legally. I'm sure you have a TORRENT of other questions, but I have to move along, sorry. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 5, 2022

Hey, AUSTRALIA! Sorry about the long wait, but you can finally (legally) watch WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story starting 2 March on Paramount+! — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 2, 2023

Directed by filmmaker Eric Appel based off a script written by Appel and Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story parodies the biopic genre, presenting an alternate version of the musician’s rise to stardom.

Alongside Radcliffe in the lead role, the film also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and Rainn Wilson as Yankovic’s mentor, Dr. Demento. Yankovic himself makes a brief appearance as Tony Scotti, who signed Yankovic to his Scotti Bros. record label in 1981.

Yankovic’s upcoming Australian tour will kick off with a pair of shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on March 10 and 11 before dates in Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. Shows on the tour will largely focus on Yankovic’s original, non-parody material from across his 14-album catalogue. Find remaining tickets here.