“Weird Al” Yankovic announces 2023 Australian tour dates

“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced an Australian theatre tour for March 2023, his first in over six years.

The veteran musical comedian and his long-serving band will bring ‘The Unfortunate Return Of The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’ to the continent – itself a sequel tour to the original ‘Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’ that ran across North America in 2018. The tour, as described in a press release, is “an intimate evening of musical comedy focusing on original (non-parody) fan favourites from [Yankovic’s] 14-album catalogue”.

American stand-up comedian Emo Phillips will support Yankovic on the run, which will begin in Melbourne at the Palais Theatre and end in Brisbane at the QPAC Concert Hall. A pre-sale for the tour will begin at 11am local time this Thursday (December 1), with a general sale following 24 hours later on Friday December 2.

Yankovic’s pre-sale can be signed up for here. Tickets for the Melbourne show can be found here, while all ticketing information for the other dates – including information on VIP meet-and-greet packages – can be accessed via the TEG Dainty website.

‘The Unfortunate Return…’ will mark Yankovic’s first time in Australia since the 2016/2017 new-year period. Yankovic performed as part of that year’s Falls Festival, as well as a select run of headlining shows. Although Yankovic has not released a new album since 2014’s ‘Mandatory Fun’, he has still toured extensively – along with both the ‘Ridiculously Self-Indulgent’ tour and the ‘Unfortunate Return’ tour, he also performed an orchestral ‘Strings Attached’ tour in 2019.

Earlier this year, Yankovic was the subject of the spoof biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Daniel Radcliffe played Yankovic, while Evan Rachel Wood played Madonna and Rainn Wilson played Dr. Demento.

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s ‘The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’ Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Monday 13 – Adelaide, Norwood Concert Hall

Wednesday 15 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 18 – Perth, Astor Theatre

Monday 20 – Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall