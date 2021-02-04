Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland denounces Marilyn Manson as “a bad guy who needs to face his demons”

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has hit out at Marilyn Manson, branding him a “bad guy” in the wake of new abuse allegations.

Borland was a member of Manson’s live band for less than a year in 2008, and has now said that he believes the accusations that were levelled against the musician by actor Evan Rachel Wood and four other women earlier this week.

Speaking on the Twitch channel Space Zebra, Borland said: “He’s not a great guy and every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true… They are speaking the truth.”

He added that Manson is “amazingly talented’ but stressed he was “fucked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons.”

“He is a bad fucking guy.”

Wood’s allegations were made after she previously gave testimony about an abusive relationship she was in during her late teens, during which she did not name her alleged abuser.

Accusing Manson by name in an Instagram post, Wood said she was “here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives”.

Borland also explained that he knew Manson while he was in a relationship with Wood.

“I was at his house. It’s not fucking cool. And that’s all I’m gonna say about it. So if anyone is coming after these girls and going, like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that’, fuck you,” he said.

“That’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is cancelled. Goodbye. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

Manson has denied the claims in his own Instagram post, saying his relationships “have always been entirely consensual”.

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he wrote.

After the allegations were made, the musician was dropped from his record label Loma Vista and removed from the TV projects he was working on, including American Gods and the Creepshow anthology.

He has also been condemned by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor after a controversial excerpt from Manson’s 1998 autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell began circulating online.

In the book, co-authored by Neil Strauss, Manson described how in the ’90s he and Reznor allegedly physically and sexually assaulted an inebriated woman. The passage was reportedly originally from an unpublished 1995 interview in Empyrean Magazine.

“I have been vocal over the years about my dislike of Manson as a person and cut ties with him nearly 25 years ago,” Reznor said.

“As I said at the time, the passage from Manson’s memoir is a complete fabrication. I was infuriated and offended back when it came out and remain so today.”