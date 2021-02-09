Westerman calls on Unknown Mortal Orchestra for ‘Drawbridge’ remix

Westerman has teamed up with Unknown Mortal Orchestra for a new ‘Drawbridge’ remix – you can listen to it below.

The original track featured on the west Londoner’s 2020 debut album, ‘Your Hero Is Not Dead’, and now it’s been given the remix treatment.

Shared during Westerman’s BBC Sounds’ Morning After mix on Sunday (February 7), Unknown Mortal Orchestra transforms the acoustic intro into a hazy, reverb-soaked slice of psychedelic goodness.

In a four-star review of ‘Your Hero Is Not Dead’, NME‘s Charlotte Krol called it “a wonderful, complex thing” and “quite easily one of the year’s most impressive and textured records”.

She continued: “Westerman does well to investigate the multiple facets of being human instead of regurgitating art’s favourite topic – love – on this impressive debut. Somehow, he manages to tame the album’s kinks into a cohesive if not beguiling whole that’s eminently challenging and comforting to listen to.”

Westerman is one of the artists to have contributed to the upcoming Perfume Genius’ Immediately remix album, due out later this month.

The record features 13 remixes from 13 different artists, all in the album’s original track sequence. Katie Dey, Actress, Danny L Harle, Nídia, A.G. Cook, Jenny Hval, Initial Talk, Koreless and more also contribute remixes to the album.

Meanwhile, Perfume Genius has released a surreal music video for his track ‘Some Dream’, focused on a human-pig hybrid creature.

The video, directed by Charles Grant and Hunter Ray Barker, stars a creature credited only as ‘Pig Man’ performing manual labour, using a laptop, hanging out with friends and interacting with his pig brethren. Pig Man is played by actor Marc Leblanc.