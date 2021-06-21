Western Australia venues will return to 100% capacity from this week

Entertainment and hospitality venues in Western Australia are set to return to 100 per cent capacity this week, following an announcement from WA Premier Mark McGowan yesterday.

McGowan has said the state will move into phase five of their COVID-19 response plan, which sees capacity limits removed from all venues as of 12.01AM on Wednesday 23 June.

The eased restrictions include: the removal of the two square metre rule, removal of the 75 per cent capacity limit for hospitality and entertainment venues, and major events of all kinds may resume with no limits on size or crowds.

According to a statement from McGowan, “Venues will still be required to maintain contact registers and use the SafeWA app and have COVID Safety Plans in place. COVID Event Plans will also still be required for major events.

“This change follows updated health advice, and means that Western Australia will continue to lead the way in having some of the lightest restrictions in the world…”

According to The Music, the Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC), who have consistently worked alongside the WA State Government and promoters, have welcomed the news.

ALMBC Chairman Stephen Wade said, “Through the work done by the ALMBC we were clearly able to show the WA Government the positive impact the live music economy has on the overall entertainment economy in Perth.”

Local promoter and WA ALMBC board member Ross MacPherson, who owns Macro Music, added, “We welcome the WA Government announcement today and appreciate their support. We thank the State Government’s willingness to hear our story and respond.”

“We now hope that we can get venues and festivals trading again after so much time under restrictions.”

Methyl Ethyl and Pond, Mallrat, The Amity Affliction and San Cisco are all set to perform in Perth over coming weeks.