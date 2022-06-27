‘Westworld’ premieres season four with cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’

The fourth season of Westworld has premiered with a cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’ by composer Ramin Djawadi.

Djawadi is known for providing instrumental arrangements of classic pop and rock songs for the show and has previously included versions of Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’, The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ and Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’.

The cover of ‘Video Games’, a track which originally came out in 2012, features strings and a piano providing a gentle, haunting rendition of the melody.

The new series of Westworld is set seven years after the revolutionary climax of season three. Earlier this month, Tessa Thompson revealed more of what viewers can expect from the fourth season.

“I’m anxious not to give anything away,” she told i09 (via Gizmodo), “but I think, as I understood it this season, [Hale’s] plan is sort of bigger than just a desire for power. I think that’s always been her fundamental nature in a way, both as Hale when we first met her, and as a host.”

Also earlier this month (June 5), co-creator, writer, director and executive producer Lisa Joy, writer and executive producer Alison Schapker, actors Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and new addition Aurora Perrineau all took part in a panel offering their own updates.

Westworld season four premieres today (June 27), airing on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

In other Lana Del Rey news, the singer recently shared her rendition of Father John Misty‘s ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’.

Her cover of Joshua Tillman’s ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ track was first previewed back in January. It was later exclusively released on a seven-inch vinyl as part of a limited edition box set of the aforementioned record.

Featuring piano, strings and saxophone, the alternate version of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’ sees Del Rey and Tillman join forces towards the end.