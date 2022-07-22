Wet Leg and The Lazy Eyes to play Splendour In The Grass make-up show in Brunswick Heads tonight

Wet Leg, The Lazy Eyes and Nice Biscuit will play a Splendour In The Grass make-up show in Brunswick Heads tonight (July 22).

The triple-header takes place at Brunswick Picture House tonight, with Nice Biscuit on at 7pm, Wet Leg at 8pm and The Lazy Eyes at 9pm.

General admission tickets are available now for $40 here.

This gig is one of a slew of last-minute pop-up shows organised after the cancellation of mainstage performances for Splendour day one due to weather and safety reasons. Other artists performing shows tonight around the Byron Bay area are Yungblud and Renforshort; Baker Boy, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever and Confidence Man; The Buoys, Flowerkid, MAY-A and more.

Though no mainstage performances went ahead at Splendour today, the festival said it expects programming to proceed as usual on Saturday and Sunday. Read organisers’ full statement here. The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator are slated to headline the remaining two days of the festival. Other artists set to perform include Amyl & The Sniffers, G Flip, Alex The Astronaut, JPEGMAFIA, Jack Harlow, Glass Animals, Ruby Fields and more.