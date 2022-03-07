Wet Leg announce Splendour In The Grass sideshows for Melbourne and Sydney

Joining their appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass – as well as two sideshows supporting the Yeah Yeah Yeahs – UK duo Wet Leg have announced a pair of headline shows along the Australian east coast.

The night after their Melbourne show with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs on July 20, the band will take to Melbourne’s Howler for an intimate preview of their forthcoming debut album. They’ll do the same at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory the following Monday (July 25), the night after they open for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs at the Hordern Pavilion.

Sandwiched between those four dates will be their set at Splendour In The Grass, where they’ll play on July 22. Tickets to the festival are sold out, but Wet Leg’s headline shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (March 11), with a pre-sale kicking off a day earlier. Tickets to their shows with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are on sale now.

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album will be out on April 8 via Domino. In addition to their hit ‘Chaise Longue’ – which came in at Number 45 on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2021 – the album features singles ‘Wet Dream’, ‘Too Late Now’, ‘Oh No’ and ‘Angelica’.

NME featured the album in its list of records to look forward to in 2022, with writer Rhian Daly saying: “Once in a blue moon, a seemingly perfect new band just appears out of nowhere. In 2021, that band was Wet Leg, who struck gold four times with early singles and, now, are ready to follow that up with a full album.

“Expect lyrics dripping in dry humour, wiry post-punk riffs and hints of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Le Tigre, Violent Femmes and more to make their debut sparkle.”

The band were also featured in this year’s NME 100. “Fun might not always be considered the ‘coolest’ thing in some music circles, but Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers’ brand of innuendo-filled absurdity sticks two fingers up at anyone who cares about such a notion,” Daly said of the duo.

Last month saw Wet Leg share a cover of Ronan Keating‘s ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’. They covered the former Boyzone singer’s 2000 single for a new Apple Music Home Session, with Teasdale saying: “It’s been such a whirlwind for us as a band, so I think we chose to cover ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ just because we felt like we could relate to the sentiment of it.”

Wet Leg’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Wednesday 20 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena (w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

Thursday 21 – Melbourne, Howler

Friday 22 – Byron Bay, Splendour In The Grass

Sunday 24 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs)

Monday 25 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory