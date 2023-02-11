Wet Leg recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech as they win Best New Artist

Wet Leg recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous BRITs acceptance speech from the 2014 ceremony as they won at this year’s ceremony.

The indie band are nominated for four awards tonight (February 11) and have already collected one trophy at the event at London’s The O2.

After being named Best New Artist, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale began to recite their Domino labelmate’s speech. “That rock’n’roll, hey?” She began. “That rock’n’roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”

The singer and guitarist then switched to share her own thoughts on the band’s win. “No, but in all seriousness, thank you so much,” she said. “It’s really cool to be doing this on an indie label, shout out Domino. Man, this is so scary.

“It can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women who worked on the whole production. It is a team of women so I really want to shout them out. I’m really nervous so I’m going to stop now.”

Earlier in the evening, Wet Leg gave their debut performance at the BRITs, where they were joined by Morris dancers and a giant owl.

They could still win three more awards, including the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Group Of The Year and Alternative/Rock Act.

Harry Styles, who is also in the running for four awards, kicked off the BRITs 2023 earlier with a performance of ‘As It Was’. Other performances tonight will come from Cat Burns, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Last weekend (February 6), Wet Leg won two Grammys for Best Alternative Music Performance for ‘Chaise Longue’ and Best Alternative Album for their self-titled debut record. As they collected the first award, singer and guitarist Rhian Teasdale said: “This is so funny. What are we doing here? I dunno, but here we are.

“This year has been so surprising, starting this band has been such a surprise and being on the road. We couldn’t have done it without our amazing crew.”