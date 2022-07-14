Wet Leg will perform a free surprise show in Sydney tomorrow night

Wet Leg have announced a surprise show in Sydney for tomorrow night (July 15).

The show will take place at the 250-capacity Lansdowne Hotel, with doors set to open at 5pm. It’ll be free to attend, however fans will need to RSVP via Moshtix in order to gain access. It should be noted, too, that an RSVP to the show will not automatically guarantee entry – fans will be let in on a “first come, first served” basis.

The show comes ahead of Wet Leg’s appearance at this year’s Splendour In The Grass, as well as their own sold-out sideshows in Auckland, Melbourne and Sydney, and opening slots at the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

