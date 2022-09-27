Wet Wet Wet announce first Australian tour in 27 years

Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet have announced a full headlining tour of Australia for November, following announcement last month that they will open for The Corrs‘ one-night-only performance in the Hunter Valley.

The tour, announced today (September 27), comes as the band‘s first in Australia since 1995, when they toured in support of their sixth album, ‘Picture This’. They will be joined on the upcoming run by Ben Lee, as well as Gold Coast singer-songwriter Gaudion.

Wet Wet Wet have been touring throughout 2022 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their debut album, ‘Popped In Souled Out’, as well as the band’s 40th anniversary altogether. The tour also comes in support of their most recent studio album, ‘The Journey’, which was released in November 2021 and marked the band’s first new music in nearly 14 years.

The band originally formed in 1982 while its members were still in high school. Only bassist Graeme Clark remains from their original line-up, with original vocalist Marti Pellow leaving in 2017, and both drummer Tommy Cunningham and keyboardist Neil Mitchell exiting the fold back in May. Clark is joined in the current line-up by vocalist Kevin Simm and guitarist Graeme Duffin.

They have achieved a total of 13 Top 10 singles in the UK, the most popular of which was their 1994 cover of The Troggs’ ‘Love Is All Around’ – as heard in the Mike Newell romantic comedy Four Weddings And A Funeral. The song was a major commercial success, topping the charts in five countries. It was not without its detractors, however, with the cover being voted the worst song of the ’90s in 2012.

Tickets for Wet Wet Wet’s Australian tour will go on sale this Thursday (September 29) at 9am local time. They are available via Ticketmaster here – with the exception of the Adelaide date, which is available via Ticketek here.

Wet Wet Wet’s Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Sunday 27 – Sydney, State Theatre

Tuesday 29 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Wednesday 30 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre