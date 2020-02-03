News Music News

Weyes Blood announces additional Melbourne show for bushfire relief

A portion of ticket proceeds goes to Wildlife Victoria

Karen Gwee
Weyes Blood Melbourne show bushfire relief
Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

Weyes Blood has added a new Melbourne show to her Australia tour itinerary to fundraise for bushfire relief.

Announced on Monday (February 3), the additional gig will be held at Corner Hotel on March 9. $10 from every ticket sold from this show will go to Wildlife Victoria. Tickets are on sale now here.

The newly announced gig is the third show Weyes Blood will play in Melbourne, following a date at the Melbourne Recital Centre and one for Melbourne Zoo Twilights. It will be the last show of Weyes Blood’s Aussie tour.

The American musician – real name Natalie Mering – is touring in support of her 2019 album, ‘Titanic Rising’. She begins her Australia jaunt later this month at Perth Festival. She will also perform at Adelaide Festival, plus Wollongong’s Farmer & The Owl Festival alongside other international acts like Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods and Wiki.

Weyes Blood joins the list of musicians, both Australian and international, who’ve announced benefit shows to fundraise for bushfire relief. Another notable addition is The 1975’s Matty Healy, who will play an acoustic show with Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST and KUČKA in Sydney this week to fundraise for Firesticks and WIRES.

