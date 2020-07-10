Wharves release new single and video for ‘Hard to Let Go’

Lennox Heads indie outfit Wharves have released a new single, ‘Hard To Let Go.’

The track, released today (July 10), follows the single ‘Nothing Left To Say’, which the band released in March. ‘Hard To Let Go’ premiered on music blog Pilerats on Wednesday, prior to its official release.

The band has released the single alongside an accompanying music video, shot on their native north coast of New South Wales. Byron Bay-based filmmaker Mackinnon Walker directed the video.

Matt Collins, the band’s lead singer, expressed his pride in what the band had achieved on the single via a press statement.

“We feel we are nailing down our own unique sound,” he said, “and we hope our audience will love it.”

Steven Schram produced, engineered and mixed the single. Schram also worked on ‘Nothing Left To Say,’ as well as the band’s 2018 single ‘High School Hero.’ The ARIA-winning producer has previously worked with the likes of Paul Kelly, Mo’Ju and I Know Leopard.

Harvey notes that the band “definitely did not shy away from the pop infused elements” present in the song.

“We used a blend of acoustic and 707 electronic drums, inspired by INXS,” he said.

‘Hard To Let Go’ is available to stream/download now.