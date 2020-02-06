News Music News

What So Not announces indefinite hiatus from music to “reset”

He still has an album planned for later this year, though

Puah Ziwei
What So Not Hiatus
Credit: Primary Talent International

Aussie DJ/producer What So Not – real name Christopher Emerson – has announced that he’s taking a break from music and shows to “reset”.

The Sydney musician broke the news on his social media accounts today (February 6) with a heartfelt statement, citing the current bushfire crisis as the impetus for his hiatus. “It has me thinking about what really matters in this world & this life,” Emerson wrote.

“I’ve done something like 400 shows in the last three years. It’s been exhilarating and fun, but I’m taking some time to reset, time with friends & family, time to craft & capture everything I’ve been thinking and feeling,” he added. “I want to pull myself out of the routine of it all, and make sure everything I do is 110 per cent.”

However, the producer confirmed that he will release one final record later this year before going “offline”. Emerson will also play the few “scattered shows” that have already been scheduled, focusing on the concerts “being special & fun”.

Read the full statement below.

What So Not first started in 2010 as the duo of Emerson and 2020 NME Awards-nominated producer Flume in 2010. After Flume departed the project in 2015, Emerson continued What So Not as a soloist. In 2018, he released his debut album, ‘Not All the Beautiful Things’.

Last year, Emerson released the single ‘We Can Be Friends’, featuring American vocalist Herizen. He also joined forces with English DJ Flux Pavilion and electronica music The Chain Gang of 1974 on ‘20:25’.

