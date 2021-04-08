What So Not & Running Touch to headline new Mackay festival ‘All This’

Beloved Australian producers What So Not and Running Touch have been tipped to headline new Mackay festival, ‘All This’.

The event is taking place in the northern Queensland city’s BB Print Stadium from 2pm – 10pm on Saturday, May 8.

Joining What So Not and Running Touch on the lineup are the likes of Godlands, Luude, Oski, Torrentfoot, Geotrix and Tuckshop DJs.

While the event is taking place at a stadium, it will still only have a capacity of 3,000 people in an effort for fans to experience live music in what a press release describes as “a truly unique setting”. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The announcement of ‘All This’ comes shortly after the live music scene in Queensland’s biggest city, Brisbane, was temporarily put on hold due to a snap lockdown after a small outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The cluster eventually made its way interstate to New South Wales’ Byron Bay, which resulted in the cancellation of Bluesfest 2021 just one day before it was set to open.

What So Not entered 2021 in a big way, after being hit up by Run The Jewels to deliver a remix of their 2020 track ‘JU$T’, featured on their album ‘RTJ4’.

Running Touch also dropped music in early 2021, with his first single of the year ‘Juno’.