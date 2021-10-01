Whatever, Forever share emotive new single ‘Ghost Of Me’, announce fifth EP

Western Sydney punk band Whatever, Forever have announced their upcoming fifth EP, ‘Slowly Dying With You’, alongside the release of its intense lead single.

Released today (October 1), ‘Ghost Of Me’ is an emotive jam carried by a sharp contrast between fuzzy, atmospheric rhythm guitars and deep, crunchy leads, co-frontman Nick Adams’ heady vocals soaring over the bold and battered soundscape.

Have a listen to ‘Ghost Of Me’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, the band explained that ‘Ghost Of Me’ is a deeply personal and introspective track, “written at a time of existential dread surrounding the darkness of facing illness and therefore death”.

Their statement continued: “Through the suffering of learning to live with such things, the only constant is change. In this case there are highlighted experiences of guilt, hopelessness, the contrast-compare game we can play with the past and future – and the weight of all such things.”

‘Ghost Of Me’ comes as the second track to be shared from ‘Slowly Dying With You’, following ‘I Need You More Than You Know’ back in August. The five-track EP, recorded with Clayton Segelov at The Brain Recording Studios in Sydney, is set for release independently on October 29.

The EP was written throughout 2020, as the band – which also features vocalist/guitarist Chas Levi (who performs with Adams in hardcore outfit Justice For The Damned) and bassist Jack Rudder – dealt with personal afflictions throughout the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Of the writing process, they said: “In times as dark as that, the best thing we’ve learnt to do is write music thats honest, vulnerable and accepting of the life as it is, in all its melancholic beauty.”