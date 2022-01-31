Wheein opens up about her personal connection to her latest mini-album ‘WHEE’

Wheein of MAMAMOO recently shared that her latest mini-album, ‘Whee’, drew inspiration from parts of her lifestyle and personality.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Wheein shared that the concept of her latest record was to “focus and concentrate on the light in myself and surrounding me.” “This album is about highlighting my charms and my comforting, and comfortable, vocal style, and that’s the message I kind of wanted to showcase,” the singer elaborated. “I feel like this album equals ‘Wheein’.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer acknowledged that the mini-album’s concept also showed a different aspect of her personality. “I thought it was the right idea to go with all the glitter and being a little more feminine, a little more girly,” Wheein explained.

“I wouldn’t say that’s an artistic concept I want to push forever, but I would say I am just trying to be an artist who puts on the right clothes and the right concepts for every different song and album.”

With ‘Whee’ marking the idol’s first solo release since her departure from RBW Entertainment, Wheein briefly talked about the differences between promoting as a soloist as opposed to promoting with a group.

“When I’m working with MAMAMOO, I can always lean on the other members. I can talk to them when I’m going through hard times, and I can make great memories with them,” Wheein elaborated. “But being a soloist, I can also show my personal colours.”

When asked about what comes next for her solo career, Wheein hinted at the possibility of another album in the works. “In fact, I am preparing the next album but I don’t know if that’s gonna be ‘In’ or something else. I can’t tell you just yet,” she added.

In other related MAMAMOO news, fellow member Moonbyul had also released a new solo album ‘6equence’. In a three-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote of the record: “‘6equence’ falters in the latter half. It’s as if once the crash is set into motion, the energy dissipates, leaving us with two tail-end tracks that sound similar, taking away from an otherwise effective work.”