When We Were Young festival adds a third date

Las Vegas emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young has added a third date to its itinerary.

On its official Twitter page, organisers wrote: “To everyone that was not able to grab a ticket on the first go. Now is your chance.”

🖤When We Were Young🖤

To everyone that was not able to grab a ticket on the first go. Now is your chance. We have decided to add Day 3! Same lineup. Sign up for the presale. Monday January 31 at 10am PT. If you signed up for the first launch, you don’t have to sign up again. pic.twitter.com/KFpIRfn4CD — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) January 25, 2022

According to a press release, the line-up remains the same as the previous two editions, save for Wolf Alice (who will be replaced by Alex G) and La Dispute, who were unable to perform the additional date.

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me The Horizon, Taking Back Sunday and many, many more late ’90s and early ’00s emo, punk and rock greats will take to stages at the Las Vegas Festival Ground between Saturday October 10, Sunday 23 and now Saturday 29.

General admission tickets, beginning at $224.99 (£166), are available now, with a presale for the new date (for those who haven’t already signed up to the original dates) opening on Monday January 31 at 10am PT (6pm GMT).

The news, which broke overnight (January 24), comes just a day after festival organisers Live Nation added a second day after the first sold out.

Fans took to Twitter, however, to voice concerns about safety, given Live Nation were behind Travis Scott‘s Astroworld, where, on November 5, ten people died and hundreds more were injured during a crowd crush.

Live Nation addressed When We Were Young safety concerns in a statement (per Newsweek). “The safety of fans, artists and staff is thoroughly planned for among event organisers and in coordination with local authorities,” they wrote.

“We have seen a lot of excitement around this festival and we look forward to putting on an incredible event for all of the fans this October. ”

They add that the chosen venue for the festival, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, “is a large event space that has held multiple other large scale events and festivals in the past”. Live Nation itself is also behind Reading & Leeds, Download and Bonnaroo festivals.