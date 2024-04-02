Here’s where and when Waterbomb Festival will be held in 2024

Popular K-pop festival Waterbomb has announced that it will expand to new counties and regions for the first time in 2024.

Today, the official Instagram account for the Waterbomb announced that the popular K-pop festival will be headed to Hong Kong and Dubai for the first time in 2024, reposting new videos by the official accounts for the two destinations.

Waterbomb Hong Kong is set to be held on June 1 and 2, while a date for Waterbomb Dubai has yet to be announced. In addition, the festival will also return to Bangkok for a second year this September, following its inaugural edition in April 2023.

Advertisement

The three new locations for the festival in 2024 join previously announced stops across South Korea and Japan this June and July. More information about ticketing for those dates in the links below.

In addition to Hong Kong, Dubai and Bangkok, NME also previously spotted social media accounts for a potential Waterbomb Festival Singapore back in March. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The locations and dates for Waterbomb 2024 are:

Waterbomb Hong Kong

Date: June 1 and 2, 2024

Venue: Hong Kong, China

Official Instagram: @waterbomb_hongkong_official

Waterbomb Korea

JULY 2024

05: Seoul, South Korea

06: Seoul, South Korea

07: Seoul, South Korea

13: Jeju, South Korea

20: Daegu, South Korea

27: Busan, South Korea

AUGUST 2024

03: Incheon, South Korea

10: Daejeon, South Korea

17: Sokcho, South Korea

24: Suwon, South Korea

31: Gwangju, South Korea

Advertisement

Official Instagram: @waterbomb_official

Waterbomb Japan

JULY 2024

13: Fukuoka, Japan, Uminonakamichi Seaside Park Open Air Theater

27: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway

28: Tokyo, Japan, Sea Forest Waterway

AUGUST 2024

10: Osaka, Japan, Sennan Long Park

17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Sky Expo

Official X: @Waterbomb_Japan

Waterbomb Bangkok

Date: September 2024

Venue: Bangkok, Thailand

Official Website: @waterbomb_bangkok_official

Waterbomb Dubai

Date: TBA, 2024

Venue: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Official Instagram: @waterbomb_dubai_official