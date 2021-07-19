While She Sleeps announce headline Australian tour for 2022

British metalcore outfit While She Sleeps have announced an Australian tour for next year in support of their recently-released fifth studio album, ‘Sleeps Society’.

The band’s debut Australian headline tour will take place in July 2022, with stops in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Belgrave, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Fellow British act Loathe will also be along for the run of dates. Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Thursday July 22.

While She Sleeps released ‘Sleeps Society’ back in April. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘So What?’ featured guest appearances from Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 along with Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil, who appeared on the single ‘Nervous’.

In an accompanying statement when the single released, While She Sleeps guitarist Sean Long discussed how it drew on his own experiences with anxiety, calling it “the single most important song” he’d ever written.

“It’s born from experiencing the pain and suffering generated by acute anxiety but also finding a way out from that, which whilst in such a dark and terrifying place felt like the biggest pipe dream imaginable.”

While She Sleeps’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 1 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 2 – Newcastle, Newcastle Hotel

Sunday 3 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Wednesday 6 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Thursday 7 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 8 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 9 – Perth, Amplifier Bar