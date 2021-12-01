White Lies contemplate space on new track ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’

White Lies have shared a brand new single from their upcoming album – listen to ‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’ below.

The track is the second preview of the trio’s new album ‘As I Try Not To Fall Apart’, which was recorded at Sleeper and Assault and Battery studios in west London, with long term collaborator Ed Buller. It comes out on February 18, 2022 and can be pre-ordered here.

Speaking of the new song, the band’s Charles Cave said: “‘I Don’t Want To Go To Mars’ has all the distorted bombast of White Lies best anthems neatly packed into a short story. The song follows a character seemingly being herded off Earth to live out a sterile and mundane existence on a newly colonised Mars.

“Fundamentally the song questions the speed at which we are developing the world(s) we inhabit, and what cost it takes on our wellbeing.”

Watch the band’s self-created DIY video for the track below.

Speaking of the video, drummer Jack Lawrence-Brown added: “Although the song wasn’t due an official video, we felt the strong imagery of the lyrics really leant itself towards a visual accompaniment.

“Using old archive footage, an iPhone, and our very own DIY spirit, we have pieced together a visual narrative to run alongside the song. A full force rebuttal of a concept that’s stalked people around the world for generations now; that the grass will be greener on the other side – of the galaxy.”

The band are also due to hit the road for a UK and European tour next year. See the full UK dates below.

MARCH 2022

10 – Nottingham, Rock City

11 – Manchester, Academy

12 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

13 – Birmingham, Institute

15 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

16 – Leeds, Stylus

18 – Brighton, Chalk

19 – Bristol, Academy

21 – Dublin, Vicar Street

22 – Liverpool, Grand Central Hall

24 – Norwich, UEA

25 – Oxford, Academy

26 – London, Hammersmith Apollo