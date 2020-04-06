Whitney’s Josiah Marshall says his band were recently robbed at gunpoint

Whitney musician Josiah Marshall has said that he and several members of the band were robbed at gunpoint near their house in Portland, Oregon over the weekend.

Posting on his personal Instagram account last night (April 5), Marshall, who plays bass for Whitney, accompanied the worrying update with a screenshot of several members of the band on a FaceTime call.

The screenshot also shows an excerpt from an email which discusses cancelling personal bank cards as a result of the robbery.

“Heyyyy. We all just got robbed at gunpoint a few blocks from our house,” Marshall wrote in the caption. “We’ll be without our phones for a bit. Stay safe out there. Weird times.”

The post has prompted numerous messages of support for Marshall and the band.

Whitney, who are led by the band’s co-founders Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek, have yet to publicly comment on the incident on any of their main social media pages or their official website.

NME has reached out to representatives of Whitney for further comment and clarification on the incident.

Whitney, who are due to play at End Of The Road Festival in Dorset in September, released their latest album ‘Forever Turned Around’ in August 2019. The LP was the follow-up to their 2016 debut ‘Light Upon The Lake’.