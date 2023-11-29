Whoopi Goldberg hits out at critics of Dolly Parton’s cheerleader outfit: “Bite me”

Whoopi Goldberg has hit back at critics of a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit Dolly Parton wore for a Halftime appearance during an NFL game.

The country singer performed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform during Halftime at the Thanksgiving game (November 23) between the Washington Commanders and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Some social media users were critical of the 77-year-old artist’s outfit, which was a slightly modified version of the famous shorts and tied-up blue shirt that revealed her midriff.

Advertisement

Goldberg, however, has come to Parton’s defense on an episode of The View that aired on Monday (November 27).

“77-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys-Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” Goldberg began. Looking into the camera, she said: “Bite me!”

“Everybody that participated in this,” she added, “you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Goldberg’s co-hosts seemed to unanimously agree, with Sunny Hostin adding: “If I looked like that in one of them Cowboys things, I might have everything out. I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

Parton’s sister Stella also came to her defence, writing on X/Twitter: “I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

“To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her.”

Earlier this month, Parton released ‘Rockstar’, a rock album consisting of covers and a few original songs with a star-studded line-up of guests. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Despite the odd unfortunate guest, ‘Rockstar’ is as bursting with life and positivity as the woman who made it.”