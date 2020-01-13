Sampa The Great, Briggs lead Wide Open Space 2020’s first lineup reveal

After a year’s break, Wide Open Space is returning for 2020. Today (January 13), the Central Australia festival announced its first phase of the lineup, which is led by rappers Sampa The Great and Briggs.

Also headed to Alice Springs this May are Opiuo, UOne & Western, Lady Banton, Black Rock Band, Dinob1tch, King Marong & Tamala Express, The Oddness, KND, Chris Munky, A13, Resin Moon, So.Crates, Las Mar, and Madam & The Mafia.

The first phase lineup also includes Hugh Winterflood, David Spry & Jason Butcher, Dildz & Deadly Resonance, iiah, Scout, Femme Funkale, Edward Francis, Purple Patch, Flim Flam and Igadi.

Advertisement

WOS2020 FIRST MUSIC ANNOUNCEMENT 📢 Here it is! The Wide Open Space Festival 2020 first-round music announcement! 🔈📢 Wide Open Space Festival is proud to present! 🔈🎶 Sampa The Great – Briggs – OPIUO – Uone & Western – Black Rock Band – Lady Banton – Chris Munky – The Oddness – King Marong and the Tamala Express – DinoBitch – KnD – Karnage N Darknis – A13 – SO.Crates – Resin Moon – Femme Funkale – Scout – Las Mar – Madam & The Mafia – Hugh Winterflood – Jason Butcher & David Spry Music – Dildz and Deadly Resonance – iiah – Purple Patch – Flim Flam – Edward Francis – Igadi 🎶For tickets and more info. Visit http://wideopenspace.net.au/ Festival Dates: Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd May 2020 Location: Ross River Resort, Hale NT, an oasis in the desert 70kms from Alice Springs. #WOS #meetyouinthemiddle #headtotheheartland 🎵 Track: "Buff Marvin" by OPIUO🔜🎵🎶🔺🔈👣🌙✨⛺️ Posted by Wide Open Space Festival on Sunday, January 12, 2020

Wide Open Space Festival will take place from May 1 to 3 at Ross River Resort, which is an hour’s drive from Alice Springs. Full festival tickets and day passes are on sale now here.

The long-running festival began in 2009 and took a break in 2019 to “rest and refocus”, the fest’s website says.

In a statement at the time, Wide Open Space Festival’s directors wrote, “There’s some work to do on strategic visioning and systems development, and we’re listening to our people and the community who want to take the time to get this right.

“We want WOS to continue for many years to come and we need this time to ensure we can plan for that. Thanks to all of our supporters and we look forward to working with the community and our event partners to make the 2020 event the best one yet.”