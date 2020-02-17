Festivals

Wide Open Space Festival adds new experimental acts in second lineup announcement

Featuring TRUTH, Hypnotech, Kodiak Kid and more

Josh Martin
Wide Open Space Festival 2020
Credit: Wide Open Space Festival official Facebook

Wide Open Space (WOS) Festival has added 42 underground Aussie and New Zealander acts in its second lineup announcement.

The new acts, led by experimental Kiwis TRUTH, the self-proclaimed ‘most isolated metal band in the world’ Southeast Desert Metal and the simultaneous chef-DJ Soundfood join Sampa The Great, Briggs, OPIUO and more from the first announcement.

The Northern Territory music festival takes place at Ross River Resort in Central Australia, near Alice Springs on the land of the Arrernte people in the first weekend of May.

The niche annual festival is in its 11th year and has grown five times in size since its inaugural event, when the organisers hosted it as a means to generate cash for their own sound system, according to the event website.

WOS 2020 goes down Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, with tickets available via Ticketbo.

Wide Open Space 2020 Phase 2 Lineup:

TRUTH
Hypnotech
The Ironing Maidens
Southeast Desert Metal
Potential NRG presents: Astral Rising Pool Party featuring Alex Pye & Whiskey Houston
Kodiak Kid
Tutup Mulut
Big Fucking Robots
D-sens
Kirra Voller x Anders Pfeiffer
Soundfood
Casii Williams
Billsbry
Unbroken Expanse
Chris Munky x P.Smurf
Whichway Z.i.V
Brekky Boy
Daddy Longlegs
X A V I A
Cloud Sequence Docker River Band
River & Isles
The Back Creek Stevedores Union
The Neeko System
Mustaphaa
DroomData V Cooperblack
DJ Missfit
Liam Niko
Dipterra and VJ GRROWLZ
Mras Nitzi
oJae Adjuster
Aphrodite’s Nightie
Concierj
Black Finch
Grug Slunt
sir dj atten-bro

Join…

SAMPA THE GREAT
BRIGGS
OPIUO
U-One & Western
Chris Munky
Lady Banton
The Oddness
Black Rock Band
SO.Crates
DinoB1tch
KND
King Marong & Tamala Express
A13
Resin Moon
Femme Funkale
Scout
Igadi
Las Mar
Madam & the Mafia
Ed Francis
Hugh Winterflood
David Spry and Jason Butcher
iiah
Dildz & Deadly Resonance
Flim Flam
Purple Patch

