Wide Open Space Festival adds new experimental acts in second lineup announcement

Wide Open Space (WOS) Festival has added 42 underground Aussie and New Zealander acts in its second lineup announcement.

The new acts, led by experimental Kiwis TRUTH, the self-proclaimed ‘most isolated metal band in the world’ Southeast Desert Metal and the simultaneous chef-DJ Soundfood join Sampa The Great, Briggs, OPIUO and more from the first announcement.

The Northern Territory music festival takes place at Ross River Resort in Central Australia, near Alice Springs on the land of the Arrernte people in the first weekend of May.

The niche annual festival is in its 11th year and has grown five times in size since its inaugural event, when the organisers hosted it as a means to generate cash for their own sound system, according to the event website.

WOS 2020 goes down Friday, May 1 to Sunday, May 3, with tickets available via Ticketbo.

Wide Open Space 2020 Phase 2 Lineup:

TRUTH

Hypnotech

The Ironing Maidens

Southeast Desert Metal

Potential NRG presents: Astral Rising Pool Party featuring Alex Pye & Whiskey Houston

Kodiak Kid

Tutup Mulut

Big Fucking Robots

D-sens

Kirra Voller x Anders Pfeiffer

Soundfood

Casii Williams

Billsbry

Unbroken Expanse

Chris Munky x P.Smurf

Whichway Z.i.V

Brekky Boy

Daddy Longlegs

X A V I A

Cloud Sequence Docker River Band

River & Isles

The Back Creek Stevedores Union

The Neeko System

Mustaphaa

DroomData V Cooperblack

DJ Missfit

Liam Niko

Dipterra and VJ GRROWLZ

Mras Nitzi

oJae Adjuster

Aphrodite’s Nightie

Concierj

Black Finch

Grug Slunt

sir dj atten-bro

Join…

SAMPA THE GREAT

BRIGGS

OPIUO

U-One & Western

Chris Munky

Lady Banton

The Oddness

Black Rock Band

SO.Crates

DinoB1tch

KND

King Marong & Tamala Express

A13

Resin Moon

Femme Funkale

Scout

Igadi

Las Mar

Madam & the Mafia

Ed Francis

Hugh Winterflood

David Spry and Jason Butcher

iiah

Dildz & Deadly Resonance

Flim Flam

Purple Patch