Wiggles documentary ‘Hot Potato: The Story Of The Wiggles’ arriving next year

Hot Potato: The Story Of The Wiggles, a new feature-length documentary charting the history of The Wiggles, will arrive next year.

As Variety reports, the film will be be released on Amazon Prime Video at some point in 2023, with the platform calling it an “ode to childhood and homage to the power of friendships and dreams”. It will chronicle the band’s inception in the early 1990s – when it was launched by founding members Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page – their rise to international fame, and continued success three decades later.

Tyler Bern, head of content at Prime Video Australia, New Zealand and Canada, said in a statement that Hot Potato will also incorporate archival footage, and “give audiences a glimpse behind the curtain of The Wiggles phenomenon that they have never seen before, exploring their meteoric rise”.

Director Sally Aitken added that there was a “huge sense of responsibility to do justice to the story of Australia’s most iconic and successful band”, and said she had been “stunned and deeply moved by many aspects of their story”.

Field, the only Wiggles member to have been a consistent member from their 1991 formation through to present day, said that the group’s initial aim was to “educate and inspire children through music, and that continues today”.

He added: “Looking through the archives has brought back so many incredible and emotional memories, from our first shows for 30 children, to touring America and the world, playing to arenas. It’s been such an incredible and evolving journey and we can’t wait to share our story with everyone.”

Though they’ve maintained a consistent level of success throughout the years, The Wiggles have been enjoying a particular resurgence among an older audience in recent years. That’s included winning triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021 with their Like A Version cover of ‘Elephant’ by Tame Impala, which Kevin Parker later joined them to perform live.

Earlier this year, The Wiggles released a double album, ‘ReWiggled’. The first half saw Wiggles classics covered by the likes Spacey Jane, Stella Donnelly, The Chats, DZ Deathrays and Emma Donovan, with the second featuring The Wiggles covering songs by Fatboy Slim, The White Stripes, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and others.

In May, the band were announced as part of the line-up for this year’s edition of Falls Festival. The following month, they performed ‘Fruit Salad’, ‘Hot Potato’ and more with The Kid LAROI at the final date of the rapper’s Australian tour.

Today, the band earned two nominations for this year’s ARIA Awards – they’re up for Best Children’s Album for ‘ReWiggled’, and Best Australian Live Acts for the OG Wiggles Reunion/Fruit Salad TV Big Show tour.