Wiki announces Australia shows, releases new video for ‘The Routine’

New York City rapper Wiki – real name Patrick Morales – has announced four Australia shows as part of his 2020 world tour, and released a new video for his song ‘The Routine’.

The rapper, who released his third studio album ‘OOFIE’ last November, will return Down Under next month for three headline shows and an appearance at Wollongong’s Farmer & The Owl Festival.

Wiki will kick things off at Melbourne’s The Tote on February 26 before heading to Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane the day after. Those shows will be followed by a gig at Factory Floor in Sydney (February 28). His final Oz stop will be at Farmer & The Owl Festival on February 29.

Pre-sale tickets are available now, while general ticket sales begin next Monday (January 20) at 11am. Get tickets to the shows here. See the full tour details in the announcement below:

Wiki last toured Australia in 2018, playing two sold-out shows at The Lansdowne in Sydney and The Toff in Melbourne. He had previously made his Aussie debut as part of New York rap collective Ratking at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival 2015.

Wiki has also released a music video for ‘The Routine’ from ‘OOFIE’. The clip follows the rapper roaming his hometown of New York City. Watch it below.

‘OOFIE’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘No Mountains In Manhattan’, is Wiki’s third solo release since leaving Ratking in 2016. The album also marks the rapper’s first record under his own label, Wikset Enterprise, following his departure from XL Recordings.