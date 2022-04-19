Wilco announce ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ 20th anniversary reissues

Wilco have announced a series of 20th anniversary reissues for their fourth album, ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – pre-order them here.

Seven special editions of the landmark album will be released via Nonesuch on September 16, including a Super Deluxe version made up of eleven vinyls and a CD.

The aforementioned version includes demos, drafts, and instrumentals, charting the making of ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’, plus a live 2002 concert recording and a September 2001 radio performance and interview.

The set also includes 82 previously unreleased music tracks as well as a new book featuring an interview with frontman Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and Jim O’Rourke, who mixed the acclaimed 2002 album; an in-depth essay by author Bob Mehr; and previously unseen photos of the band making the album in their Chicago studio, The Loft.

For the Yankee Hotel Foxtrotrecording, Wilco was Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Leroy Bach, Glenn Kotche, and Jay Bennett with Craig Christiansen, Ken Coomer, Jessy Greene, Fred Lonberg-Holm, and Jim O’Rourke.

A live rendition of ‘Reservations’ taken from ‘Snoozin’ At The Pageant – Live 7/23/02 At The Pageant, St. Louis, MO’ – a recording that is part of the Super Deluxe LP and CD sets as well as the Deluxe LP and digital sets – has been shared as a preview of the 20th anniversary reissue. You can listen to it below.

Full details of each of the seven versions can be found on the band’s official store. You can pre-order the albums here. A limited-edition vinyl 7”, with versions of ‘I’m the Man Who Loves You’ and ‘War on War’, from the Super Deluxe box set, is available now from the band’s official store.

The band is currently performing ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ in its entirety (plus a mix of concert favourites and rarities) in two limited runs at New York City’s United Palace and Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre. The Chicago show on April 23 will be available as a live stream here.

Meanwhile, Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy has said the band are in the studio working on their 12th album.

Tweedy, who revealed the news in his Substack in February, explained to fans that his correspondence had been more irregular of late owing to the fact that Wilco are making the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ode To Joy‘.