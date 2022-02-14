Wilco are in the studio “chipping away at a new record”

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy has said the band are in the studio working on their 12th album.

Tweedy, who revealed the news in his Substack on Friday (February 11), explained to fans that his correspondence had been more irregular of late owing to the fact that Wilco are making the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Ode To Joy‘.

“I’ve been in the studio with Wilco making some new music, chipping away at a new record. It’s been very very very fun and exciting. We’re having a great time,” Tweedy said in a time-lapse video that showed the band busy at work.

Advertisement

He also teased that fans might be able to hear new music soon.

“If I can get everybody in he Wilco brain trust on board maybe I’ll share a snippet of a work-in-progress or something like that over the weekend behind the paywall,” he added.

The news follows Wilco announcing recently six shows this April to celebrate 20 years since the release of the band’s acclaimed fourth album ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’.

The shows, announced earlier this month (February 8), will see the band play the album in its entirety every night. The shows have been sub-titled ‘We Are Touring To Break Your Heart’, a reference to the album’s opening song, ‘I Am Trying To Break Your Heart’.

Advertisement

Four shows will take place at the United Palace in New York City, while a further two shows will take place in the band’s native Chicago at the Auditorium Theater. Chicago is also where the band recorded ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ itself, at their studio The Loft.