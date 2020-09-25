Wild Beasts’ Hayden Thorpe announces ‘Aerial Songs’ EP and shares new track

Former Wild Beasts singer Hayden Thorpe has announced that he’ll release his latest EP, ‘Aerial Songs’, next month, as well as sharing the first song to arrive from the record. Listen to ‘Blue Crow’ below.

The new offering was originally composed as part of Hayden’s time as an artist in residence at Aerial Festival – an arts, music and performance event which was set to take place in his native Cumbria.

The EP, which is set for release on October 16, sees Hayden dissecting the beauty of the Lake District, which he described as an “off-puttingly daunting task.”

He said: “Since my first broody teenage attempts to make music and beyond into gradually becoming an adult concerned with making decent music, I’ve found the prospect of making work about the Lake District an off-puttingly daunting task. I’ve always felt ill equipped to even nearly match the enchantment of being within the fells.

“I wouldn’t say I’m any better prepared now, it might just be that I can perhaps more precisely distil the vital affirmation I feel in the mountains. Maybe it is that I am, by now, far enough away from the blast radius of a frustrated rural youth shit show to get clear headed and attempt it.”

Reviewing ‘Diviner‘, Thorpe’s first solo album in 2019, NME wrote: “Wild Beasts sometimes seemed overly enamoured with ideology, self-aware to a fault, while Thorpe’s solo album is simpler, more direct, more self-contained – and therein lies its power.