Wiley banned from Facebook after using site to attack his Jewish critics

Wiley has been banned from Facebook after an account reportedly belonging to the rapper began calling out some of his Jewish critics.

The move comes after the godfather of grime posted a series of antisemitic comments to his social media accounts.

An unverified Facebook account under his real name, Richard Kylea Cowie, subsequently mentioned a selection of Jewish celebrities – including Lord Sugar, comedian David Baddiel and BBC presenter Emma Barnett – who all criticised the musician.

Advertisement

“Emma Barnett get me on your show,” one post from the account said.

Another read: “David Baddiel come and talk to me to my face..Let’s talk.”

As PA Media reports, another message is said to have mentioned Golders Green – an area of north London with a large Jewish community.

The account was pulled by Facebook, as well as his official verified account and Instagram profile.

It follows condemnation from Home Secretary Priti Patel, who demanded an explanation from Twitter and Instagram over the length of time it took to remove a series of antisemitic posts made by Wiley.

Advertisement

Wiley’s posts are also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, who said: “The Met takes all reports of antisemitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed.”

Last weekend, he was dropped by his management company in the wake of the comments.