Wiley’s Twitter account permanently suspended after anti-Semitic comments

Wiley has been permanently banned from Twitter after he launched an extensive thread of anti-Semitic messages on the social media site.

The London rapper faced widespread condemnation after posting the vitriolic messages across Instagram and Twitter last weekend.

Twitter announced on Saturday (July 25) that Wiley had been banned from the site for a week, but his account appears to have been permanently suspended as of this morning (July 29).

When searching for his profile, users are met with a message confirming his suspension and a link to Twitter’s rules and regulations.

It comes a day after Wiley was banned from Facebook after an account reportedly belonging to the rapper began calling out some of his Jewish critics.

An unverified Facebook account under his real name, Richard Kylea Cowie, subsequently mentioned a selection of Jewish celebrities — including Lord Sugar, comedian David Baddiel and BBC presenter Emma Barnett — who have all criticised the rapper.

As PA Media reports, another message is said to have mentioned Golders Green – an area of north London with a large Jewish community.

The account was pulled by Facebook, as well as his official verified account and Instagram profile.

Wiley’s posts are also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police, who said: “The Met takes all reports of antisemitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed.”

Last weekend, he was dropped by his management company in the wake of his comments.