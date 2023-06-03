Will Ferrell and Judd Apatow have co-writing credits on new Dope Lemon single ‘Kimosabè’

Angus Stone has announced his fourth album as Dope Lemon, ‘Kimosabè’, sharing the news this week alongside its title track – which also sports co-writing credits from Will Ferrell and Judd Apatow.

Ferrell and Apatow are credited because the song features samples of dialogue from their 2008 film Step Brothers. Stone also quotes a line from it in the chorus, singing: “No way kimosabè / Don’t go fuck with my vibe.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Kimosabè’, directed by Daniel Mayne, below:

The album itself will be released on September 1 via BMG, following up on Stone’s 2022 album ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’. In addition to a guest spot from Sloan Peterson (on the track ‘Broke Down Casino’), ‘Kimosabè’ is particularly notable for its cover art, being the first to show Stone’s face without a cartoon lemon obscuring it.

He said of its significance in a press release: “This record is everything that’s me. In the past, the artwork has been anonymous in a way because I was trying to explore these styles, and having this shield in front of me was beautiful – I could sort of slink around in the shadows and wouldn’t have the public make judgement on the person behind it.

“This record, I had moments of clarity reflecting on my childhood, and I was able to see where I want to be in the future. So putting myself on the cover just felt right.”

You can take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Kimosabè’ below, with pre-orders for the record available here.

1. ‘Kimosabè’

2. ‘Derby Raceway’

3. ‘Golden God’

4. ‘Miami Baby’

5. ‘Just You & Me’

6. ‘Blue Moon Fox’

7. ‘Broke Down Casino’ (featuring Sloan Peterson)

8. ‘Slinging Dimes’

9. ‘Give Me That Fire’

10. ‘Lemon Tree’