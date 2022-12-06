Will Ferrell plays signature cowbell at his son’s first live show

Will Ferrell played his signature cowbell at his son Magnus’ first live show.

As Rolling Stone reports, Magnus and his band opened for Psychedelic Furs at a recent charity event in aid of Cancer For College. The organisation was founded by Will’s former roommate Craig Pollard, and “provides need-based college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors”.

The set featured three original songs as well as a cover of Radiohead‘s 1992 single ‘Creep’. One of Magnus’ own tracks was ‘Back In Place’, which saw his actor dad nod to his ‘More Cowbell’ sketch from Saturday Night Live.

Magnus has since shared a series of images from the event on Instagram. Two of the photographs see Will playing the cowbell on-stage beside his son. “Damn that was fun,” Magnus captioned the post.

You can see the shots below.

The iconic ‘More Cowbell’ sketch aired on SNL back in 2000, and was written by Will alongside Donnell Campbell. It stars Christopher Walken as a music producer who’s recording a song with a band in the studio.

Walken’s character keeps asking musician Gene Frenkle (portrayed by Will) for “more cowbell” as the group track multiple takes. “I got a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell!” the producer says.

The skit is considered one of the best SNL moments of all time, with “more cowbell” having become a catchphrase within pop culture. In 2018, Will Ferrell played his cowbell during Chris Martin’s performance at a benefit concert.

Magnus Ferrell released ‘Back In Place’ last month, following on from his previous singles ‘Love Drunk’, ‘Held You So’ and ‘Hold My Hand’.

In other news, Will Ferrell recently shared the details of his most prized souvenir from the Step Brothers film set – a prosthetic testicles prop. “I bring them out for dinner parties,” the actor said.