Will Hyde releases sophomore EP ‘nothing ever changes.’ and accompanying short film

Melbourne pop artist Will Hyde has shared his sophomore EP ‘nothing ever changes.’, accompanied by a short film.

Premiering on the singer’s YouTube channel last night (December 10), the film is split into seven chapters which act as visual accompaniment for each song on the EP. It tackles themes of growing up and figuring out who you are, as well as Hyde’s mental health battles and coming into his own.

The film comprises a range of footage, featuring moody shots of Hyde walking through a forest, grainy, retro-style VHS clips, and scenes of the singer at a piano. Watch it in full below.

“When I released my first EP, ’with u in mind.’, i felt like a lot of the stuff i was going through were issues i was still trying to process,” Hyde captioned the video.

“It was a way of getting it out of my head & onto something external to me. this is the next chapter in my development as a human, which is to face into uncertainty, doubt, fear & shame to continue my growth.

“Throughout the last 18 months in particular, i have had the hardest battle of my life so far. i felt like the most basic, grounding thing which had always been with me, my health, started to deteriorate. at that point i had two option: [sic] to give in or to get up & push into the unknown.

“Long story short, life is worth living & the high moments have to be contrasted by lows to really know the difference. this is the second installment of my introspective journey which was made majorly in the same studio i worked out of when i was 14, my house. i hope it can inspire people to embrace their own challenges in life!”

Hyde shared his debut EP ‘with u in mind.’ in October 2020, which chronicled similar themes of growth and personal development.

“i love the fact that i can revisit these songs & listen to them as a diary entry/chapter from a different part of my life,” he said at the time of the EP’s release.