Will Hyde shares new single ‘over u.’, announces forthcoming debut EP

Melbourne musician Will Hyde (stylised will hyde) has released his new single ‘over u.’ and announced his forthcoming debut EP, ‘with u in mind.’.

The singer’s latest track is an upbeat pop tune lifted from the upcoming release, which will be out in October via Pack Records.

Check out ‘over u.’ below:

The track was produced by Liam Quinn, known for his work with Guy Sebastian and Jai Waetford, and inspired by Hyde’s rumination on past relationships.

“When i wrote this song i had been away from home for quite a long time,” he said in a statement. “That space had given me a lot of time to think about everything. including the past. i noticed there were certain relationships that i was holding onto & it meant that i was not being present.”

“the way i got full clarity was using this song as a point to be like, okay, i’m gonna start making sure i’m bringing myself back to this present moment now. i gotta make a change and stop thinking about these relationships in my life.”

Hyde released his first track ‘easy for u.’ in June, followed by ‘meant to be.’ a month later. Both songs will also feature on the forthcoming EP.

Prior to releasing music as will hyde, he was one part of an electronic duo called SŸDE, with friend Mitch Stephens.