will.i.am claims he inspired Beyoncé to release ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP

Will.i.am has claimed he was the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé released a four-track EP featuring remixes of the ‘Renaissance’ track from the likes of Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance.

According to will.i.am though, the whole thing would never have happened without him. Speaking to Metro, he said: “I was in France and her song (‘Break My Soul’) came out and I’m like, ‘I wish the beat did this.’ So I called my collab partner and we did it remotely on FYI, a collaboration tool.”

The Black-Eyed Peas singer then claimed “they weren’t thinking about remixes until I sent it.”

“They put out a remix EP and my song’s first one on it – and I inspired it,” he continued. “I can’t find the word for it – it’s like Santa Claus is real, man!”

Following the release of ‘Break My Soul’, Dijon took to Instagram to thank Beyoncé for sharing “Chicago house music roots” and applauded ‘Renaissance’’s broader showcase of “black queer and trans culture. I am honored, humbled, delirious with joy, and proud,” Dijon wrote.

Beyoncé also teamed up with Madonna for ‘The Queens’ remix of ‘Break My Soul’ which interpolates Madonna’s 1990 classic ‘Vogue’ and pays tribute to legendary Black female artists including Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross, as well as iconic ballroom houses including the House of Aviance and the House of Xtravaganza.

“Thank you, Queen,” Beyoncé wrote in a thank you letter to Madonna following the release of the remix. “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix,” the note continued. “Love always and forever, B.”

Last week, Cardi B shared a thank you note sent to her from Beyoncé that read: “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen. Thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours.”