Will.i.am says Donald Trump comparing his achievements to Abraham Lincoln’s is “an insult”

Will.i.am has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying the president’s claim that he’s done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln is “an insult”.

Speaking in a new interview, the Black Eyed Peas frontman, who debuted a new pro-Joe Biden video this week with Jennifer Hudson, was asked whether he felt Trump was drawing the support of young African American and Latino men.

“Most of the people that I see hopping the bandwagon, it is tax based,” he told The Washington Post Live. “It’s about money. It’s not about decency. It’s not about preparation for tomorrow.”

“That is what I see. And they are believing the lies and the shenanigans and his empty promises and his tall claims of how great he is. And comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln. ‘He’s the greatest president to the Black community since Abraham Lincoln because Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves.’ And his connection with freeing prisoners means that he sees the Black community still as slaves and now free. Get out of here with that bro. No. No. No. You have no idea how great the Black community is to compare yourself to Abraham Lincoln.

He concluded: “This is a different Black community now. You are not freeing us. What are you talking about? That’s an insult.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Will.i.am addressed recent comments made by Ice Cube, after the ‘Good Day’ rapper revealed that he met with Republicans to talk about their plans for the Black community, but that it was not an endorsement.

“[He is] forgetting that [Trump is] a liar, he’s forgetting that he’s a used car salesman, he’s forgetting he’s full of shit, and he’s forgetting that everything he said he went back on,” Will.i.am said.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne has revealed he met with President Donald Trump just days before the 2020 US election.

Posting a photo of the two of them on Twitter, Wayne wrote he “had a great meeting” with the president.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” he wrote.