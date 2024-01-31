Will No Doubt head out on reunion world tour after Coachella 2024?

Rumours of a potential No Doubt reunion tour have begun to swirl after the announcement of their Coachella 2024 reunion performance.

Lead singer Gwen Stefani began teasing a reunion in December 2022; at the time, the band had been inactive since 2015. “We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?” she said. “All the ’90s people — Blink-182 did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes.” Two years later, it was revealed the band would team up again to play at Coachella 2024,

Now, hopes for a No Doubt world tour have been sparked. However, according to Billboard, a source close to Stefani has said “not to expect a major No Doubt tour.”

According to the source, a potential world tour would clash with Stefani’s own plans to promote her upcoming solo music. The record is expected to be released this summer.

Stefani has opened up about the genesis of the reunion, saying: “It just happened so fast, and that’s my favorite kind of thing to happen. And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It’s inspiring us.”

No Doubt’s last album, ‘Push and Shove’, was released in 2012. Meanwhile, Stefani dropped her most recent studio effort, ‘This Is What the Truth Feels Like’, in 2016. In our three-star review, we said of the album: “Twenty-one years later and her second journey into splitsville is an altogether glossier and more redemptive affair. Stefani – who’s now happily dating country singer Blake Shelton – channels her heartache into soaring studio pop.”

In other news, Stefani’s son with Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, has performed at Blake Shelton’s bar.