Will Smith to launch hip-hop podcast ‘Class of 98’, featuring Queen Latifah, Rakim and more

Will Smith has announced that he will be hosting a new podcast called Class Of ’88, exploring hip-hop music that was released in that year.

The rapper-turned-actor will celebrate the year in rap alongside other hip-hop superstars of that era, including Queen Latifah, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels, Salt-N-Pepa, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Fab Five Freddy, Rakim, and DJ Red Alert.

Per Billboard, Smith said: “Hip-hop has been a central part of my life for over four decades. I’m hyped to share my first-hand experiences and those of some of hip-hop’s greatest legends as we delve into the origins of one of the most influential genres of music in history.”

Last Thursday (September 21), the trailer for Class Of ’88 was released, with Smith saying: “Today, hip-hop dominates pop culture, but it wasn’t always like that. Before 1988, a lot of people saw our music as just a passing fad, and to tell the story of how that’s changed, I want to take you back to a very special year in rap.”

He added he wants to explore “the moments, albums and artists that inspired a sonic revolution and secured 1988 as one of hip-hop’s most important years.” In a sound bite, Queen Latifah said, “In 1988, there was too much good music. It was fire.” Fans can listen to the trailer here.

On the podcast, the 55-year-old will talk to his longtime friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff about their success, which saw them become the first-ever recipients of the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their 1988 single ‘Parents Just Don’t Understand’. There was some controversy surrounding their historic win since it was not televised The song peaked at Number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.