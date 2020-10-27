Willaris. K, Made In Paris to play at Untitled Group Day Party

Willaris. K, Made In Paris, Torren Foot and more are set to play at Untitled Group’s Day Party early next year.

Following Victoria’s imminent reopening and reintroduction of live music after a 16-week lockdown, Untitled Group’s Day Party will return on March 20 at the Coburg Velodrome.

The event will run from noon to 10pm and will feature an all-local lineup, also including Jordan Brando, Late Nite Tuff Guy, KLP, Choomba and Brux.

Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open until October 29, 3pm AEDT. You can secure your spot from this link. Pre-sale tickets will then go on sale at 5pm on the same day.

General public tickets will be available for sale from noon on October 30.

Untitled Group, the team behind Beyond The Valley, Ability Fest, Grapevine Gathering and more, previously held two Virtual Day Parties streamed live from their Facebook page.

Dom Dolla headlined the first event and was joined by Willaris K., Torren Foot, Jordan Brando and more. The event was pre-recorded from various undisclosed locations around Melbourne prior to Victoria’s lockdown.

DJ/producer Hayden James led the second Virtual Day Party alongside Lastlings, Made In Paris, DJ Boring, Cassettes For Kids and Adult Art Club. The sets were performed from scenic locations including Old Melbourne Gaol, the abandoned Henry Head Battery and the 8400sqm Avalon Airport Hangar.