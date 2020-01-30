Australian electronic producer Willaris. K has revealed his latest single, ‘Indifferent’, featuring vocals from singer-songwriter Gordi.

Premiered last night (January 29) on triple j’s Home & Hosed, the track marks a new era for the Cobaki-born and Melbourne-based musician, marking his first song with a featured vocalist.

“I wrote the instrumental as an experiment to see where I could take my music sonically,” he said. “I wanted to explore it for film, but also explore the more vulnerable side of Willaris. K.”

Listen to ‘Indifferent’ below.

Gordi, known off-stage as Sophie Payten, has worked with the likes of Bon Iver, Troye Sivan, S. Carey and Julien Baker. In 2017, her debut Reservoir was nominated for the J Award and was selected as a triple j feature album. Earlier this month, she released the song ‘The Cost’, donating all proceeds from the track towards the NSW Rural Fire Service.

‘Indifferent’ is Willaris K.’s follow-up to last year’s ‘5 O’Clock’, a track that was featured in an ad for the UEFA Champions League. Earlier this month, he also released a ‘5 O’Clock’ remix EP, featuring electronica artists TSHA, Ghost Culture and Juno Mamba.

In light of the recent Australian bushfire crisis, Willaris. K will be playing a benefit show at Melbourne’s Seaworks on Sunday, February 9. His performance fee and all merch proceeds will be donated to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nation Communities.