Willaris. K shares new visual for ‘Chapel’ featuring WaveIQ

Australian producer Willaris. K has dropped a new music video for ‘Chapel’, his collaborative track with American rapper WaveIQ.

The visual was directed by Taylor Johnson and Dustyn Peterman of Mortis Studio, a Southern Californian creative agency. Watch it below:

“We had so much fun basically sitting in an empty studio with Wave and letting his energy do all the work,” said Mortis Studio in a statement.

“Dude was an unmatched pro and we probably could have walked away after the first run, but we sat around and played with ideas together and were able to catch some incredible moments. In post, we got to experiment with GAN computer learning for a few shots as well as play with some of our favorite FX. The song is fast and catchy so in the edit we tried to match the energy.”

‘Chapel’ is lifted from Willaris. K’s forthcoming EP ‘Full Noise’, which is set for release on July 17 via Soothsayer. It follows the producer’s second EP ‘LUSTRE’, released earlier this year.

In January, Willaris. K, aka Jack William McAllister, released ‘Indifferent’, featuring Sydney singer-songwriter Gordi.

“I wrote the instrumental as an experiment to see where I could take my music sonically,” McAllister said upon the track’s release.

“I wanted to explore it for film, but also explore the more vulnerable side of Willaris. K.”