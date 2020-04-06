Willie J Healey announces details of new album ‘Twin Heavy’

Willie J Healey has announced that he will be releasing a new album called ‘Twin Heavy’.

Due for release on August 7, the singer-songwriter accompanied the news with new track ‘True Stereo’, which he says “came from a good place”.

“I wrote it while trying out my friend Casper’s baritone guitar,” he explained in a press release. “I was like, ‘damn this sounds funky!’ I then transferred that tuning to a regular six string, which gave it a really warped sludgy sound. That baritone inspired the whole idea.”

Watch the video for ‘True Stereo’ below:

Following the singles ‘Why You Gotta Do It’ and ‘Songs For Joanna’, ‘True Stereo’ is the third song to preview Healey’s new album.

‘Twin Heavy’ was recorded alongside his ‘Hello Good Morning’ EP, “during an intense nine-day session with producer/drummer Loren Humphrey (The Last Shadow Puppets, Florence + The Machine, Tame Impala and Lana Del Rey) at Zoo Studios in Eastbourne,” according to a press release.

‘Twin Heavy’ tracklisting:

1. ‘Fashun’

2. ‘True Stereo’

3. ‘Big Nothing’

4. ‘Songs For Joanna’

5. ‘Twin Heavy’

6. ‘Sweeter Than Most’

7. ‘Condo’

8. ‘For You’

9. ‘Heavy Traffic’

10. ‘Why You Gotta Do It’

11. ‘Thousand Reasons’

12. ‘Caroline Needs’

‘Twin Heavy’ arrives on August 7 and can be pre-ordered here.

Healey will also embark on a UK tour this year, kicking off in Coventry on July 25 and ending in Oxford on August 15. He will play:

UK Tour Dates

July 25th – Coventry, Central Library

July 26th – Y Not Festival

July 27th – Bedford, Esquires

July 28th – Isle of Wight, Ventnor Fringe Festival

August 1st – Neverworld Festival

August 2nd – Leicester, The Cookie

August 3rd – Liverpool, Phase One

August 4th – Newcastle, Think Tank?

August 5th – York, The Crescent

August 8th – Bristol, SWX, Ritual Union

August 12th – Manchester, Deaf Institute

August 13th – London, Lafayette

August 14th – Oxford, The Jericho Tavern (SOLD OUT)

August 15th – Oxford, The Jericho Tavern